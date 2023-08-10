In a move to promote student well-being and academic success, Sheridan Community Schools (SCS) is offering free breakfast to all students this school year.
Recognizing the impact of a nutritious breakfast on a child's learning abilities, SCS officials want to ensure that no student starts their day on an empty stomach. This step comes as research increasingly confirms the vital link between breakfast consumption and enhanced academic performance.
“We are excited to be able to offer breakfast for all students at no cost to them because we know how important breakfast is to starting their day off right,” Food Service Director Nancy Mosna said.
Numerous research studies point to the importance of breakfast for increasing concentration and attention, improving academic performance, better mood regulation, and improving attendance.
Superintendent Dave Mundy added, “By introducing free breakfast for all students, we want to show our commitment to fostering a supportive and enriching learning environment. We recognize the potential barriers some families may face in providing a nutritious breakfast for their children, and this is a step toward reducing food insecurity among students.”
Breakfast will be optional for students, but any student who wants it will receive it at no cost. At Sheridan Elementary, students will pick up grab-and-go breakfast bags to eat in their classrooms. For Sheridan Middle School and Sheridan High School students, the cafeteria will be open, and there will also be a hallway cart for students to select breakfast items of their choice.
“Our decision to offer free breakfast for all students this school year aligns with our progressive and compassionate approach to education," Mundy said. "I want to extend a big thanks to Mrs. Mosna and her team for securing state and federal funds to cover the cost of free breakfast. We are committed to our students and the community, and free breakfast for all is a tangible way to illustrate our commitment.”
