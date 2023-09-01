September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
At the Sheridan Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including storytime, discovery time, elementary, teen and adult programs, game night and more.
During September, SPL will be awarding a grand prize for Library Card Sign-up Month. Each patron to sign up for a library card during the month of September will be entered into the drawing.
Libraries everywhere continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs.
To sign up for a library card, visit the front desk with a valid photo ID with current address or mail with current address.
To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit the website at https://sheridan.lib.in.us/.
