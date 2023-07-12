Summer activity days at the Sheridan Public Library have been filled with programs including an outdoor Touch a Truck series for little (and big) truck enthusiasts.

Patrons have enjoyed visits from the Town of Sheridan's fire, police and EMS vehicles. Duke Energy brought a bucket truck for attendees to explore. And International Disaster Emergency Services brought one of its trucks. 

For more information on events at the library, visit the website at https://sheridan.lib.in.us/.

