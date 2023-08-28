The Sheridan Education Foundation, Inc. was recently formed to assist teachers, administrators and students in the corporation.
The Sheridan Education Foundation is a committee made up of representatives from local businesses, retired teachers, school board members, and youth. The committee exists to provide grants to teachers at all three Sheridan schools. The grants will be given through applications and will likely happen biannually. Once applications are submitted, the members of the SEF will meet to discuss the applications. The winner or winners of the grants will be chosen and awarded a grant, varying in amounts needed.
The goal of this board is to help provide financial support to meet the needs of teachers and students in the community. This will ultimately improve the school environment and minimize the out-of-pocket expenses for teachers. Many teachers end up paying hundreds of dollars out of pocket for various supplies every year for their students and classrooms. The funds raised by the SEF will serve as a resource teachers can utilize to help cover some of those expenses.
“Grant money would relieve the financial burden that so many of us feel as we work to grow as educators and improve the educational experience for all of our students,” Sheridan High School Spanish teacher Jill Cali said.
The SEF board has already started fundraising. To help celebrate the high school's 100th homecoming football game, there will be a Sheridan Staff/Alumni/Blackhawk fan dinner. The dinner will run from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 16 in the cafeteria of Sheridan Elementary School. The cost is $12 per person. The dinner’s main course will be a Blackhawk Bowl, consisting of mashed potatoes, corn, chicken, cheese and gravy. It will be served with a roll, salad, dessert, and a drink.
After the dinner, shuttles will be available to transport attendees to and from the football field to enjoy the game
Dinner tickets may be purchased at many of the varsity sporting events leading up to the homecoming game. Homecoming football game tickets will be available for purchase (cash only) at the dinner as well. Proceeds will go directly to the Sheridan Education Foundation fund to allow for the grants.
