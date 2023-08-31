It is time to celebrate a century of tradition, camaraderie and Blackhawk spirit as Sheridan High School gears up for its 100th homecoming on Sept. 16.
This milestone promises a weekend of festivities that pays homage to the past while also celebrating Sheridan’s current community. Whether you are a proud alumnus, a current student, or a community member, this event is an excellent opportunity to have fun and show some school spirit.
In 1923, the Sheridan Athletic Alumni Association orchestrated the first-ever homecoming celebration that culminated in a game against Wabash. According to a book on the history of Sheridan football, this was the first celebration of its kind in the State of Indiana. The festivities included a parade and a record-breaking crowd of 1,000 attendees. The tradition has continued to grow and evolve over the last 100 years.
“Homecoming is always a fun, special, and memorable time," Sheridan High School Principal Rick Davis said. "This year, with it being the 100th anniversary, it has special meaning for everyone in both the school and the community. It has been awesome to look back on old photos and talk with alumni about their experiences at SHS. We are super excited to welcome back alumni and any Blackhawk fans out there. It should be a fantastic day.”
Football has been the hallmark of Sheridan’s homecoming celebration since it was first held in 1923, and Coach Larry “Bud” Wright has been a part of more than half of these celebrations. Wright, who has been Sheridan’s head football coach for 58 years, said, “Homecoming is a huge deal, but right now the team is working hard and focusing on their upcoming game."
He added that as the big game approaches, the focus from the community and student body provides extra motivation for the team.
Sheridan is pulling out all the stops to make the 100th homecoming the best one yet. Kicking off on Friday, Sept. 15, the school will hold a pep session during the school day in anticipation of the big game. That evening, there will be a homecoming dance at 8 p.m. for high school students. Then on Saturday, Sept. 16, the festivities will continue beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m. There will be fun for the entire family with Sheridan’s “First Friday” booths and food trucks, which will be set up on the southwest corner of the high school parking lot. A powderpuff football game will be hosted at Bud Wright Stadium at 1 p.m.
Leading up to the matchup between the Sheridan Blackhawks and the Clinton Prairie Gophers in Bud Wright Stadium at 7 p.m., there will be tailgates and kids' zones set up from 5-6:30 p.m.
A complete list of homecoming activities and details can be found on the Sheridan High School website at http://www.scs.k12.in.us/shs.
Athletic Director Beth DeVinney is looking forward to a big turnout for the homecoming festivities.
“Homecoming is such a great way to honor our student-athletes as well as the history of Sheridan High School," she said. "What makes Sheridan great is the feeling of being home – no matter how long you have been away.”
