High school students interested in a career in law enforcement are able to apply for the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch (ISYR) Explorer Academy taking place July 10-14.
Twenty four teens from Clark, Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vigo and Vermillion counties will be selected for the academy.
Applications need to be completed and returned as soon as possible and should be submitted by June 30. An athletic physical is required to participate in the Explorer Academy.
Some participants will stay at ISYR and others will be transported each day to and from the training facility located just outside of Brazil, Ind. Detailed information about the academy can be obtained at local sheriff’s offices during regular business hours.
“This year’s pilot academy will offer a mix of public safety training and recreation,” said Scott Minier, executive director of ISYR. “During morning hours, students will learn about K-9s, first aid, crime trends, substance abuse, cybercrimes, dispatching and investigations. Afternoons will be spent team building while swimming, fishing, kayaking, flying drones, shooting archery and safely riding ATVs.”
Minier said that additional counties and students will be invited to participate in the future as more privately funded sponsorships, facilities and amenities become available.
For more information, email Minier at ScottMinier@yahoo.com, call the ISYR at 317-460-4242 or write to the ISYR at 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
