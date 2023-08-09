Elected officials, community partners and solar advocates recently launched co-op programs for residents and business owners in and around Marion, Hamilton and Boone counties.
Community members interested in joining can visit the website at SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/Indiana, click on the link for the solar co-op in their area, and sign up free of charge.
The three-county co-op program will empower local homeowners and businesses to go solar together and support their commitment to sustainability.
“We are excited to partner with Solar United Neighbors for a third year to empower residents to move forward with clean, renewable energy,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron said. “With the Town’s Climate Action Plan, we have taken steps that will continue to protect our town for future generations. One of those steps is to promote access to clean energy and energy savings. Investing in rooftop solar can help families, businesses and nonprofits reduce their energy bills while doing their part to fight climate change.”
The co-ops are free to join and open to homeowners, nonprofit organizations, and business owners in Marion, Hamilton and Boone counties. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and quality. Residents can sign up for the co-op for free to receive a site visit and the information they need to make an informed decision; there is no requirement that they go solar.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels, batteries, and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
Solar United Neighbors of Indiana has completed 17 solar co-ops across the state. According to the group’s estimates, 256 homes and businesses across the state now have solar panels because of solar co-ops, representing more than 2 Megawatts of solar power, $6.1 million invested in the regional economy, and more than 109 million pounds of lifetime carbon offsets.
These installations are estimated to generate more than $10 million in electric bill savings for co-op members while their solar panels are in service.
