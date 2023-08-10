The idea of using solar energy for our homes or businesses might still be new to many, so Solar United Neighbors wants to make it easier by providing an information webinar.
“This Boone and Hamilton County solar co-op is a bulk purchase program, leveraging the purchasing power of the group,” said Zach Schalk. “We’re a nonprofit; not a sales company and we won’t do the installation. We simply want to share resources and help people make informed decisions about what is right for them.”
During the webinar, representatives will cover the basics of solar energy, the technology used and financial programs with significant grant funding for rural locations.
Though many think solar energy is for the environmentally friendly, Schalk said there are numerous reasons people choose to make the move.
“Some people are motivated to reduce the impact on the environment, others are sick of having no control over their electric bill,” Schalk said. “It’s an independence thing for a lot of people. Take back the control and produce your own energy.”
Technology has advanced since you last checked too.
“There are all different options and the system can be tailored to your needs, space and budget," Schalk said. "You can add battery storage for a backup panel if needed.”
Perhaps most importantly, if solar seems out of reach, Schalk said, think again.
“There is significant grant funding available for rural areas and small businesses that can cover up to 50 percent of the cost,” Schalk said. “There is also a program that now gives 30 percent tax credits to individual filers and non-taxpayers like schools, nonprofits and other organizations.”
Registration is required but the live webinar event is free to the public. The next event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
In-person events are also scheduled in the Boone and Hamilton County areas. Visit the website at https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/ for more information. To register for the virtual event, visit the website at https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/event/indiana-solar-101-august-session/.
