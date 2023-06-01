The Special Olympics Indiana Flame of Hope will soon be traveling from Indianapolis to Terre Haute, signifying the start of this year’s Summer Games.
Guardians of the Flame, which are officers from across Indiana, raise funds for a chance to participate at events for the Final Leg Torch Run and help in carrying the Flame of Hope alongside Special Olympic Indiana athletes. The Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg will be June 2, beginning at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Victory Field, followed by a three-mile run beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Special Olympics Indiana athletes are allowed to participate for free in the Final Leg Torch Run events. Businesses and members of the community are invited to attend and watch the Flame of Hope pass through downtown Indianapolis in support of the participating athletes and officers.
Spirit of Special Olympics Athlete of the Year Michael Vanarsdall of Shelby County and Officer of the Year Brendan Bridges of Decatur County will light this year’s cauldron. The 2023 Summer Games will be from June 9-11 at Indiana State University and Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.
