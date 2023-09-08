The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMSA will kick off the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks event weekend with a family-oriented street festival Sept. 14 in Speedway.
The IMSA Street Festival will take place with free admission from 6-8 p.m. on Main Street in Speedway, just across the street from the Racing Capital of the World.
IMSA’s return to IMS on Sept. 15-17 marks the first time the sports car series has raced on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course since 2014.
“The IMSA Street Festival is a great way to welcome IMSA back to the Town of Speedway and give residents and fans an opportunity to get an up-close look at the cars, drivers and teams that will compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Main Street in the Town of Speedway has great restaurants, bars, shops and activities, and adding IMSA cars along the street will be a fun evening and build even more anticipation for the on-track sports car weekend at IMS.”
Activities at the event include more than 30 IMSA race cars on display for photos from a variety of classes and a pit stop demo featuring the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 GTP prototype and the No. 17 Unitronic/JDC Miller MotorSports Audi RS3 LMS TCR touring car that will race at IMS.
More than 50 IMSA drivers are expected to attend and participate in an autograph session. IMSA stars Ricky Taylor, Felipe Albuquerque, Jordan Taylor, Katherine Legge and Sheena Monk also will interact with fans during a Q&A session on the IMS Stage on Main Street.
All five classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Sept. 15-17 in the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at IMS, with prototype and GT machinery racing on the track at the same time.
Other series competing include the Michelin Pilot Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Porsche Carrera Cup Deluxe North America.
Visit the website at IMS.com for more information or to buy tickets.
