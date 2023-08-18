State Bank, an independently owned and operated community bank, has announced a major expansion project for its main office along 56th Street in Brownsburg while consolidating its two locations there.
The future State Bank campus will be a three-phase initiative that includes a reimagined banking center, an outdoor community plaza and an additional office building to accommodate the growing bank’s resources. Phase one is currently underway. A new, multi-lane drive thru, private offices and individual teller stations are being added to provide customers with a personal, customer centric experience. Phase one also includes a safer, easily accessible layout with additional access points to and from the bank.
The future State Bank campus, as envisioned, will have a modern, outdoor plaza surrounded by green space that will be available for community use. The campus, assessible by sidewalks, will complement the Town of Brownsburg’s efforts in becoming a walkable and bikeable community connecting neighborhoods, parks and schools to key destination areas through sidewalks and trails.
The bank’s expansion of its main office corresponds with consolidating its two Brownsburg banking centers and closing its Garner Road location.
The shift to digital transactions has led banks to change business models around product and service delivery. More and more customers are using remote channels for their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the banking centers.
“We have invested and developed some of the best digital and remote banking services available to consumers today, and our customers are using them,” said Mike Baker, president and CEO of State Bank. “We also continue to invest in our banking center network to deliver the best experiences and services for our customers that choose to bank in person. Brick-and-mortar banking will continue to play a vital role in the way we serve our customers. Our first-class customer service and local decision making will always be the heart of what we do.”
Baker said they continuously evaluate their banking center network considering the changing customer expectations.
"The distance between the two Brownsburg banking centers is 1.8 miles, while industry standards are between 5-10 miles," said Diane Stennett, executive vice president of Retail Banking for State Bank. "With increased utilization of digital banking, we made the decision to consolidate the two banking centers. We will continue to invest in the Brownsburg community and provide our customers with sound financial advice.”
The consolidation of the banking centers will happen on Dec. 1. Brownsburg North bankers will greet customers at the 56th Street location as all employees have been retained. Customers should expect an official letter with information about the transition by the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.