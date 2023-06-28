State Bank, an independently owned and operated community bank, announced several new commercial bankers have joined the State Bank team.
Bryan Engelbrecht joins State Bank and brings nearly 30 years of banking experience. He has an extensive background in business development, relationship management and has served as a Small Business Administration Specialist and a member of the Commercial Healthcare Industry Vertical.
Engelbrecht holds a master of business administration from Butler University and bachelor of science from Indiana State University, majoring in finance and business administration while lettering four years as a member of the baseball team.
He is a longtime resident of Brownsburg and is active in the Hendricks County community where he is currently in his 17th year, serving as a coach at Tri-West High School in Lizton.
Bill Schuhmacher comes to State Bank with a strong credit background and more than 20 years of commercial banking experience. He has worked for several small community banks and large regional banks within the Muncie and Anderson markets.
Schuhmacher went to Ball State University and received his MBA from Anderson University. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is currently on the board at Second Harvest Food Bank.
He and his wife are from Western Delaware County and are busy raising two boys.
Aaron Reger has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience in Central Indiana. He received a bachelor of science in finance from Ball State University. He serves on the finance committee for Alternatives Inc. and sits on the board of the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation.
Reger and his wife have been married for 26 years and have three children.
Mike Mathew has more than 30 years of commercial real estate banking experience focusing on complex real estate development. Most recently he managed a loan portfolio of more than $290 million and consistently grew new loan production.
His commercial restate portfolio included multi-family, multi-family construction, retail shopping, single-tenant retail, multi-tenant office, multi-tenant office construction, single tenant medical office, warehouse, student housing, self- storage, self-storage construction, hospitality properties and hospitality construction. His experience includes being national sales manager for a regional bank that focused on residential and commercial development lending throughout the country.
Mathew graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in general management, accounting/finance. He is married and has three daughters and nine grandchildren.
“We are proud of our commercial banking team and these four strong additions will help expand our business banking expertise. We are fortunate to attract top-level bankers to our growing community bank,” said Michael Baker, president and CEO of State Bank. “We are a relationship bank and will continue to build our reputation as a premier community bank.”
