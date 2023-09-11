State Bank, an independently owned and operated community bank, recently announced the addition of Justin Clark as vice president, Retail and Business Development Manager.
“Justin is a strong addition to our State Bank team, joining Tony Albrecht, Brad Marley and Casey Spencer,” said State Bank President and CEO Mike Baker. “By adding Justin, we are rounding out our Lafayette team to help business owners and families who are looking for a true community bank partner.”
Clark joins the bank with more than 15 years of experience in the financial and banking industry specializing in consumer and small business banking in Lafayette. He will manage State Bank’s banking center located on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Concord Road.
“We are happy to bring Justin onto our State Bank team and are looking forward to leveraging his experience to further boost the growth of our Lafayette banking center,” said Brad Marley, State Bank Greater Lafayette Market president.
Commitment to the community and providing superior customer service is important to Clark as he works to be a trusted advisor for business owners in Greater Lafayette. Working for his family’s Remington business, Clark understands the trials and tribulations of running a small business. He provides real world experience with State Bank’s best in market business products.
“I am excited to join the State Bank team where our commitment to the customers and communities we serve is unmatched,” Clark said. “I am proud to work alongside top-level bankers like Brad Marley, Tony Albrecht, and Casey Spenser whose breadth of experience and customer focus are first-class.”
Clark studied accounting and sales at Purdue University. He has a personal passion for playing and watching sports. Locally, he has played on the Arni’s men’s softball team for 17 years and coached and refereed youth basketball for more than 10 years. He and his wife Erica reside in West Lafayette. They have four grown children and a 2-year-old grandson.
