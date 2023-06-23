Organizers of the Indiana State Fair this week unveiled an additional round of shows for its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20.
The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The line-up each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception.
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.
All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The show schedule includes:
July 28 - Clint Black
July 29 - Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton
July 30 - Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
July 30 – Home Free
Aug. 2 - Keith Sweat
Aug. 3 - Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow
Aug. 4 - STYX
Aug. 5 - Quiet Riot
Aug. 6 - TobyMac
Aug. 9 - Three Dog Night
Aug. 11 - Gin Blossoms
Aug. 12 – The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
Aug. 13 - Skillet
Aug. 16 - Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills
Aug. 17 - Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres
Aug. 18 - Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell
Aug. 19 - Breland
Aug. 20 - Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM
As title sponsor of the Free Stage, the Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package promotion.
Six people will win State Fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, autographed Indiana Pacers jersey, and Indiana Fever tickets.
Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 9. Promotional odds are dependent upon the number of entries received.
There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets sold later this summer for these concerts.
The 2023 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on July 28 and run through Aug. 20.
For more information, visit the website at www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.