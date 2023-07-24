The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that Ind. 75 will close on or after Aug. 5 for a culvert replacement project near Jamestown. The road will be closed about 0.9 miles south of Ind. 234, between Ind. 234 and Ind. 236, through mid-September, weather permitting.
The official detour follows U.S. 136 to Ind. 39 to Ind. 236 and back.
This contract was awarded to CLR, Inc. It also involves additional culvert replacement work on Ind. 42 in Clay County.
