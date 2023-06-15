The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that State Road 75 will close on or after June 28 over Muskrat Creek, near Dover.
Crews will be performing bridge work. The road will be closed between S.R. 32 and County Road 200 North through mid-August, weather permitting.
The official detour follows S.R. 32 to I-65 to U.S. 52 to S.R. 47 and back.
Those familiar with the area should know shorter detours.
This contract was awarded to Calumet Civil Contractors, Inc. It also involves HMA overlay work on S.R. 75 through Thorntown. The entire contract is expected to be completed in October of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.