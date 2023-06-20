Indiana ranks closer to the bottom of U.S. states where you will find healthy seniors living than the top, according to a new report.
UnitedHealthcare’s 2023 Senior Report provides a portrait of health and well-being of older adults across the United States. The report marks the second consecutive year for the Hoosier state at the 35th spot. Only nine states fare worse than Indiana for early death.
Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare, said the premature death rate – which means years lost before age 75 – has increased 4 percent in the nation.
”The percentage of people over the age of 65 has had a decline because of that – we still have more people turning 65 and having that birthday into their Medicare years,” she said. “But it’s concerning that we’re losing such a significant amount of our nation’s greatest treasure – right? Our seniors.”
Randall added the report consists of 52 measures of senior health across five categories which include socioeconomic factors, the physical environment where seniors live, the clinical care received, plus behaviors and health outcomes.
Findings suggest Indiana faces challenges with its high prevalence of obesity and physical inactivity. However, one of the state’s strengths is avoiding care due to cost. Randall said this year’s report finds recent shifts in long-term trends, and highlights disparities in the health of older Americans.
”This is the 2023 edition of America’s health ranking Senior Report. It’s the 11th time that the United Health Foundation has published a report specifically on the health of older Americans. It’s built on over three decades of America’s health ranking data,” she added.
