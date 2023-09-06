When Anne-Marie Buibish retired, she and her husband, Dave, began thinking about things they could do together.
Their property, set on 17 acres in Zionsville, provided the perfect inspiration and they decided to create an acre of U-pick flowers for the community to enjoy.
“There are over 4,000 plants or flowers with 65 different varieties,” Buibish said. “For example, all kinds of sunflowers; probably 15-20 different colors, textures and varieties. We have Zinnia’s, Cosmos, Snapdragons, Marigolds – just a lot of variety.”
Their first attempt was this spring, officially opening on July 7, and though the couple enjoyed working in the soil, planting and trimming, there was a learning curve.
“I’ve always thought landscaping was very therapeutic,” Buibish said. “I like to trim and plant but this is the first time we’ve tried a cut garden and I very much enjoyed learning everything I could. It’s really kept me busy in my retirement.”
The U-Pick flower garden provides an opportunity for individuals, couples and families to have a hands-on experience in nature.
Receive a bouquet cup, listen to Buibish’s quick tutorial, cut from any flower that suits you and create your very own unique bouquet.
What Buibish has learned is that the experience seems to be so much more than creating bouquets.
“People are using the farm, not just to come here, get their flowers and leave. They aren’t in a rush,” Buibish said. “They bring their significant other, their mother, their children and it’s something to share with friends and family. They take their time and work together. We have an arranging station to put together your bouquet and I often see new friendships being made under that canopy.”
In a world where we are taught to look but not touch, the experience is unique and allows guests to fall in love with colors, textures and nature in general.
“Many people are afraid to cut the flowers initially, but the more you cut them, the more they send up new shoots,” Buibish said. “It might make you nervous at first but it’s actually good for them and anytime I think the flowers are getting kind of sparse, we have three days off and by then, everything is fully blooming and looks better than they did before.”
Anne-Marie’s Flower Farm is beginning to offer additional events.
They recently held a bouquet workshop and plan to have another in the future.
They offer a few days of Sunset Picks for a new experience and professional photography sessions can be scheduled after hours.
“I was surprised by the nice following of professional photographers that have shot here already,” Buibish said. “They’ve all returned with different clients and seem to enjoy the lighting and unique scene.”
As the season is winding down, Buibish said she will host a final, end-of-season event. Once the first hard frost is anticipated, they know they will be done for the year.
“We’re not continuing to plant for this season because we’re outside of the window for blooming before the end of September," she said. "Of course, Mother Nature makes the final call, but I’ll notify those on the mailing list and through social media when I believe the season will be done.”
The couple will take the following three months off and begin planning a new garden for 2024 but hopefully, the relationships built on the Flower Farm will continue to bloom.
“We really want to make this a community space. People are finding out about it by word of mouth and I’m slowly learning social media, but the whole point was to meet our neighbors and get involved with our community,” Buibish said. “We moved here in 2019, just before the world shut down, and it’s time to bring a little joy to others.”
Typical hours of operation are 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday through Tuesday hours are available by reservation. Anne-Marie’s Flower Farm is at 1125 S. 900 E., Zionsville.
Visit the website at https://www.annemariesflowerfarm.com/ for more information or to sign up for the mailing list.
