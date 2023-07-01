Only one Jamestown customer remained without power Friday morning after high winds pulled trees out by their roots throughout Boone County on Thursday afternoon.
“And that’s because a tree ripped it right out of the house,” Jamestown Deputy Clerk Pam Leibowitz said. “But they’re there right now getting it back up,” she said of the utilities employees.
The storm slammed trees onto houses, garages, cars and trucks, across railroad tracks and streets, dragging power lines with them Thursday. The lines arced and started a fire at Zionsville, according to Boone County Communications Center records.
Utility poles snapped. And live wires were still being reported on the ground in Zionsville via police radio Friday morning, even after utility providers scrambled all night to restore service to businesses and homes.
Boone REMC reported eight customers were still without power Friday morning, while Lebanon Utilities reported only two. Duke Energy reportedly was still working to restore power to seven Whitestown customers and about 1,300 in the rural areas of Mace and Ladoga.
No serious injuries were reported, although trees reportedly hit or crushed homes and vehicles in all of the county’s towns and in Lebanon.
A Lebanon man suffered an arm injury when a limb fell on him, according to the communications center.
Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director John Messenger said he feared someone was hurt when a large tree crashed onto a toddler playground in Memorial Park and was relieved to learn he was wrong.
A senior Jamestown woman escaped injury when a tree crushed the front of her home. And a neighbor took in a 97-year-old Zionsville woman after a tree crushed her home, records show.
Emergency responders and street department staff immediately began cutting and hauling trees out of roadways, while utilities staff cut power to live lines and restored service throughout the night.
About 150 Jamestown homes experienced outages, Jamestown Utilities Supervisor Josh Hawkins said. All but one were restored Thursday night.
