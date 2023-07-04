Storms beat Memorial Park and postponed some Boone County 4th of July activities, but they didn’t dampen spirits.
An afternoon storm last Thursday downed trees all over the county, including five in the park. But the grounds crew attacked the mess with chainsaws and dump trucks Friday morning and had things in ship shape in time for Friday’s festivities.
The Salvation Army of Boone County postponed Thursday’s pulled pork meal in the shelter house until Saturday to avoid the inclement weather. Fundraising meals have been a big part of the Fourth of July celebration here for decades. Proceeds are used to support the community.
Carnival provider, Hueseman Amusements Co. of Frankfort, had enough warning Thursday to remove the top of its tall ride, The Zipper, and avoid damage, Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director John Messenger said. And carnival guests got right back on as soon as the weather cleared.
Thursday’s Teen Almost Anything Goes competition was moved to Friday, and the Lebanon High School Student Council took first place. Team members Addison Hand, Breanna Stratton, Owen Bigler, Jayce Kingler and Audrey Patterson, had to survive the dizzy bat, chugging warm soda, and sitting in ice water to earn the title.
A second severe storm warning menaced the county Saturday, so the Boone County Fourth of July Committee moved activities up by an hour and wrapped them up before the rain.
The Talent Factory dancers took first place in the talent contest, and Jesse Acton earned second place by singing Elvis’ “Jailhouse Rock.”
Brothers Will and Wesley Byrd triumphed in the corn hole tournament Saturday after a fierce, but good natured, final round against brothers Cameron and Austin Trafford.
