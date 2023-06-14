One in three adults in the U.S. report having either a substance use disorder or mental illness in the past year, and 13.5% of young adults ages 18 to 25 report having both a substance use disorder and mental illness. Defined as a mental disorder, substance use disorder affects a person’s brain and behavior, leading to the inability to control the use of substances such as legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, and medications.
Mental illness and substance use disorder continue to be public health challenges that take too big of a toll on our communities. Recently, I attended the Indiana Roundtable on Mental Health Summit which aims to create comprehensive action steps to best address this mental health crisis in Indiana. The summit brought together community leaders with a commitment to removing the stigma of mental illness, with a focus on faith, youth and workforce.
The summit had an incredible lineup of passionate experienced speakers, ranging from the Governor and Lt. Governor to professional athletes and medical professionals. These local and national leaders play a vital role in calling attention to actions and initiatives to reduce the stigma around mental illness and substance use disorder that continue to impact so many of us.
While mental illness and substance use disorders affect people in all areas of our state, care can be more difficult to find in rural areas. I am an 11th generation Hoosier and grew up in a rural Indiana community with my extended family. Many of my relatives and loved ones have had significant mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Because of where they lived, they were unable to receive the care they needed, sometimes going without treatment altogether. The consequences were catastrophic, and worse yet, preventable.
Throughout my clinical career, I’ve worked in Crisis Services in an urban medical center, as well as in a Community Mental Health Center providing outpatient services. Though there were treatment services for people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders, there were never enough resources. Unfortunately, since the COVID-19 pandemic, these problems have only worsened.
Despite these challenges, our state has made incredible progress around mental health by encouraging the transition of Community Mental Health Centers (CMHC) across the state to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHC). CCBHCs provide much needed expanded services to rural and urban communities alike. Some of these services include mobile crisis outreach, which allows trained professionals to respond to crises regardless of location, along with Crisis Stabilization Centers, which help people in crisis by providing a location to stabilize them. In addition to these programs, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been a godsend as a full behavioral health crisis line.
Unfortunately, many of these life-saving facilities continue to experience workforce challenges and shortages. Our current 988 centers have helped thousands of Hoosiers, yet these centers need to be able to grow exponentially to fully meet our state’s need.
Discussing mental health is just the first step in a long process. Regardless of the challenges ahead of us, I look forward to continuing the conversation as we all strive to support the summit’s goal of reducing the stigma, strengthening the mental health delivery system, and improving access and affordability.
