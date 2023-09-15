Indy's only fall home show runs from Sept. 22-24 at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield.
The Suburban Indy Fall Home & Outdoor Living Show offers the perfect opportunity for Suburban Indy homeowners to connect with local businesses, discuss landscaping, home improvement, and home building projects. Whether you're looking to revamp your outdoor space or stay up-to-date with the latest fall and holiday trends, this show has you covered.
More than 200 exhibitors will be available to help attendees bring their projects to life. Unlike browsing the internet, here people can see, touch, smell and feel the products they're interested in. It's a unique opportunity to ask questions and gain insights from home improvement experts in the Suburban Indy area. Plus, the event prides itself on hassle-free aisles, ensuring a relaxed atmosphere without aggressive or pushy exhibitors.
One of the show's highlights is the Outdoor Living Spaces area, where attendees can explore creations from top landscapers and outdoor space designers. Get inspired and gather ideas to enhance your home's exterior. Additionally, the Fall Marketplace offers a variety of locally crafted products, from food and bath items to furniture and art. There are even plant markets celebrating National Plant Week and supporting a good cause.
And for fans of local beverages, The Patio features wineries, distilleries, and breweries for attendees to sample and purchase. Plus, don't forget to enter daily giveaways for a chance to win a Blackstone grill/griddle.
On Sunday there will be Kids' Day activities including performances, magic, arts, crafts and more.
Enjoy the convenience of free parking, a suburban neighborhood setting, and a hassle-free experience unlike other downtown or state fairground locations. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door, and children age 12 and younger can attend for free with a complimentary ticket.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Grand Park Events Center is at 1900 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, google The Suburban Indy Fall Home & Outdoor Living Show.
