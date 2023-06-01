Sea Shore Water Park in Lebanon’s Memorial Park opened for the season under an overcast sky on Saturday.
But that didn’t dampen the spirits of families and teens there to cool off, bask in the sun, and enjoy concession stand hot dogs.
Boys and girls skipped in and out of the children’s area and waited under a giant bucket until it overturned, splashing everyone below. And there was no shortage of heads bobbing about in the wave pool.
Men and women parked their collectible and interesting cars together for a car show by the bandstand. They threw up their hoods so passersby could see their engine chrome or the American flag painted inside. And they milled around visiting one another’s vehicles or in lawn chairs.
Boys played continuous pick-up basketball games on the courts near the baseball diamonds, and food trucks served burgers, coffee and more nearby.
The Band Chamberlain took the stage for a free country music concert in the evening.
For more information on water park hours or fees, visit the website at Seashore waterpark.org.
