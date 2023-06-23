The Thorntown Public Library recently hosted a teen event at Tom Johnson Memorial Park as part of its summer reading program.
Local teens were invited to participate in the "Big Games Event," that included an obstacle course provided by the Indiana National Guard. Teens raced through the course trying to improve their skills each time.
About 50 teens participated in the activity that also included a Giant Angry Birds game, Giant Kerplunk, Giant Bubbles and more. Snacks were also provided by the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.