Over the summer, I participated in a DePauw University program named the Bob Hershberger Servicio Program.
It is a Spanish immersion program, meaning the goal was for participants to only speak Spanish. Additionally, “Servicio” was also focused on service to the Greencastle community and the people of Costa Rica, as the first two weeks of the trip were spent in Greencastle and the final two weeks in Costa Rica.
This program was designed for incoming DePauw freshmen.
During our time in Greencastle, the other 13 participants and I, along with our three student leaders and two adult supervisors, volunteered at a local church, a homeless shelter, the Human Society, Conspire, the parks department, and the campus farm.
We were involved in the “language pledge,” a long-standing tradition of the program where the participants pledge to speak Spanish for the duration of the trip. However, some events would keep most, if not all, of us from keeping that pledge.
At one point in our trip it seemed like everything was falling apart. One of the students began making the others uncomfortable, resulting in a serious discussion with the adult supervisors of the program. Later on, two students were sent home and two others were sent to the hospital in a separate incident.
This trip was a severe test of myself and my peers mentally, emotionally and physically. It was a month of trials and tribulations.
However, it seems we all improved significantly on our Spanish speaking skills. We also had wonderful experiences from go-karting and a trampoline park in Greencastle, to waterfalls, ziplines, hot springs, volcanoes, and wonderful people in Costa Rica.
I was told that my experience and the experiences of my peers on this trip were things that “had never happened before” in the program. On the assumption that is true, the question that arises is, what went wrong this year?
