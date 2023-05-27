Five bands will perform in a music festival in downtown Lebanon this weekend to kick off summer, and admission is absolutely free.
The third annual Boone County Summerfest will take place outdoors Friday and Saturday around the downtown Lebanon square. Even the vendors don’t have to pay to be there, and plenty of vendors are expected to sell food and beverages and to offer carnival type games and other entertainment.
There will also be free games, crafts and other activities for children.
Consider it a family event, date night venue, a time to stroll and shop, a celebration of summer, Lebanon Community Development Director Joe LePage said. Downtown businesses plan to stay open for extra hours during the fest.
“We want people of all ages to come down and enjoy it,” LePage said. “There’s something for everyone. We wanted it to be barrier free and for there to be no reason you wouldn’t want to attend.”
Alcohol will be available for the 21-and-older crowd, but that’s not the main push of the event, and all the bands are family friendly, LePage said.
The event is a partnership among the City of Lebanon, local musician Tim Neuman, and Blonde Entertainment. Casino and riverboat funds are funding it.
Neuman is a member of Country Summer, Saturday’s closing band. The Indigos are on before him.
“The Indigos are a party band,” LePage said. “They’re a blast, a mix of everything. Their catalog is humongous. They have a number of performers and are outstanding with brass to electric to keys, all that stuff. It’s going to be a fun party.”
“Country Summer is primarily a country band with music for just about anybody,” LePage said. “They’re going to bring us home.”
Visitors may come and go as they wish. The band schedule is:
Friday
Midwest Originals, 6-7:30 p.m.
Flying Toasters, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday
Rich Hardesty, 3-5 p.m.
Indigos, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Country Summer, 8-10 p.m.
