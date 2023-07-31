The 16th annual Battle of the BBQ promises a community party with loads of food, music, and fun on Aug. 12.
The barbecue contest and community dining event is the main fundraiser for the Boone County Cancer Society. The BCCS gets no support from the American Cancer Society or any outside agency, event founder and cancer survivor Kathy Flanary said.
The BCCS is supported solely by local donations and, in turn, supports Boone County cancer patients. There are 100 active clients at present, and each will receive support of up to $2,000 for medical bills, medical travel expenses, household expenses, prescriptions, or whatever they need, Flanary said.
“People think we’re just for the indigent, and we’re not,” Flanary said. Every cancer patient who lives in Boone County is eligible for the BCCS’s help and support.
The BBQ raised a record $90,000 last year, but there is enough need to support a $200,000 annual budget, Flanary said.
The community makes the barbeque possible. More than 35 teams are already registered to deliver their take on barbeque, from sweet to spicy. And more are expected.
Corporate, philanthropic, and faith-based organizations offer financial or in-kind support. More than 40 sponsors donated from $250 to $5,000 to make the barbeque a reality last year.
Seven M’s IGA in Lebanon, for instance, donates about 1,400 pounds of pork loins, and each team will smoke up to eight loins for the contest. IGA owner Bill Massingill said donating to the Boone County Cancer Society is a great way to help many who are in need.
And 15 area churches, some that have been with the event the entire 16 years, will help with various tasks. It’s a large event, and the church that prepares iced tea has to bring 35 gallons of it, Flanary said. Another church brings lemonade and another brings watermelon.
The rock-n-roll band Saucy Dogs will again entertain visitors as they enter the 50/50 raffle, bid in a silent auction, and enjoy friends and food under a shade tree. The band includes nurses and an emergency department doctor from Witham Hospital.
The silent auction features goods and services too numerous to list, but among them are a family dinner and movie night pack, all-sports passes to local school events, restaurant gift certificates, a handmade swing, and more.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office brings the county’s armored vehicle for children to enjoy while they talk with deputies. Other county groups also sell food, including kettle corn, and donate proceeds to the BCCS.
Get tickets
Teams will start smoking pork in the wee hours of the morning, but the dining portion of the event open to the public will be from 5-7 p.m. in Memorial Park, 130 E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon. Tickets are $10 at the gate.
Golf cart raffle
Someone will win a golf cart through a raffle this year. Only 500 tickets have been printed. Tickets cost $50 each and are available in advance at the IGA, 118 E. North St., Lebanon; at the BCCS office, 117 W. Elm St., Lebanon; in the Boone County Assessor’s office in the Boone County Courthouse, and through Flanary.
Fun Run
The third annual 5K Fun Run/Walk fundraiser kicks off in Memorial Park at 8 a.m. the same day.
The You’re Not Alone cancer support group, founded by colon cancer survivor Diane Beltran, is part of the Boone County Cancer Society and sponsors the fun run/walk. Proceeds benefit those the cancer society serves in Boone County.
More information
For more information about BCCS and YNA, visit the Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/realboonecountycancersociety and https://www.facebook.com/yourenotalone.leb and also BCCS’s website at boonecounty cancersociety.org.
