Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) will host a two-hour Stewards of Children child abuse prevention training seminar from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Zionsville Community High School STAR Bank Performing Arts Center.
The training is free and designed for coaches, educators, staff and teachers in the community.
Attendees should leave with a better understanding of the issue of child abuse, being prepared to take actionable steps toward preventing and responding to abuse and creating an overall safer environments for children in the community.
Five steps to protecting children form a framework for preventing child sexual abuse will be discussed in detail at the training. More information about those steps and to sign up for the training may be found on CAC’s website at sylviascac.org/d2l-nov2023.
