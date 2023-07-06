Ninety-three-year-old Monte Juillerat was just leaving Walmart with a cart of purchases when a storm hit Lebanon late last week. And he credits three teen boys with saving him from injury.
“The wind hit me and I couldn’t control the cart,” Juillerat said of the June 29 storm that took down trees all over Boone County. “Things were blowing out of the cart. And those young men appeared from nowhere.
“They helped me get my things in the car and got me in the car,” he said. “The cart would have flattened me.”
The boys left, and Juillerat doesn’t know their names but said he appreciates their rescuing him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.