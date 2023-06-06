Terri McGavock was recently named to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Honor Society for 2022. The network’s top 18% of sale professionals who “exemplified great sales measures in closed gross commission income or units,” are recognized with this award.
McGavock was awarded at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention in Las Vegas.
“Terri is truly deserving of this honor. Last year, she had a very prosperous year and consistently exceeded her sales goals,” Broker/Owner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Jerry Alexander said. “Terri is committed to the industry and more importantly to her clientele. Terri serves as a shining example of success to all real estate professionals.”
McGavock has received awards prior to this one, such as the Leading Edge Society & National Honor Society award. She was named Relocation Agent of the Year in 2016 and has been named a Top Listing Agent and Top Selling Agent several times. McGavock began working in real estate in 1987.
