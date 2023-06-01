The board of directors of The Farmers Bank has appointed Christopher Cook to serve as the bank’s next president and CEO. Cook will begin serving in that role when current President and CEO Karen Gregerson retires in September.
A lifelong resident of central Indiana, Cook is currently senior vice president, chief financial officer, and a director of First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington. He began his career at MutualBank in Muncie, where he eventually became chief financial officer and then served as Indiana chief operating officer after MutualBank was acquired by Northwest Bank. He’s also a certified public accountant.
“Chris brings a solid resume to his new position, with over a decade and a half in senior management with some of Indiana’s best-respected financial institutions, but what really impressed us was his dedication to serving the community,” said Chairman Stanley Smith. “He shares our philosophy that a community bank like The Farmers Bank is only as strong as the communities it serves. Financial expertise is critical, but so is dedication to making the community a better place to live, work, play, and pray.”
“I’ve always been active in the communities I’ve served,” Cook said. “What attracted me to The Farmers Bank is its reputation as one of the strongest and best-managed community banks in the Midwest. I’m gratified to have the opportunity to run a bank I’ve admired for decades, and I’m excited to get to know the employees who share the bank’s dedication to making both the bank and the communities it serves even better.”
Cook earned an undergraduate degree in actuarial science and a master of business administration from Ball State University, where he serves as an adjunct finance professor, teaching a course in bank management. He’s also an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Gregerson’s professional background is remarkably similar to that of her successor.
“Our world and our industry are constantly changing, but the heart of successful bank operations has always been a focus on prudent strategies and serving customers,” she said. “Chris has long been a respected colleague, and I believe his experience, skills and attitude will make the transition to his leadership smooth and comfortable for our employees and customers. I’m happy to know I’m leaving the bank in good hands.”
Cook is an avid sports fan with a particular interest in baseball. He’s also a runner who has completed 29 half and three full marathons. He and his wife have two daughters and will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.
