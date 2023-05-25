The Farmers Bank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA).
The award was presented by Josh Myers, IBA vice president of member engagement, in recognition of The Farmers Bank’s Association involvement throughout 2022.
The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and preferred service provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of The Farmers Bank as a Five Star Member bank,” said Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO. “Our association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.
The Farmers Bank is an $850 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort. It is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment & trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services.
For more information, visit the website at www.the farmersbank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.