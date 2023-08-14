The Farmers Bank has announced that Kirk Metzger, CTFA, has joined the bank as senior vice president of Investment and Trust Services.
Metzger comes to the bank from Lincoln Savings Bank where he was first vice president/Financial Services-Trust manager and where he led the investment and trust division. He has managed ITS departments with assets up to $1.2B in his prior roles.
Metzger brings more than 30 years of experience in leading investment and trust departments at other banks in Iowa and Illinois.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota. He will be relocating to Frankfort from Ankeny, Iowa.
The Farmers Bank is an $800 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort. It is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment & trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services.
For more information, visit the website at www.thefarmersbank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.