Brent and Frances Kumfer met and fell in love throughout Connecticut’s well-developed wine trail.
“When we were dating and getting to know each other 14 years ago, we loved to explore wine. It was a space where we could relax and build our relationship not only with each other but with our friends,” Brent said. “I’d say that’s when the seed was first planted for us.”
Careers brought the Kumfers to the Boone County area. Brent has a masters in entrepreneurship and innovation. Frances is a physician in Indianapolis.
After starting a family and settling into the community, the couple began to consider creating that winery atmosphere they knew and loved.
“It’s a great place for community,” Frances said. “We enjoy visiting wineries throughout Indiana and I love the family friendly environment. The kids can play and the parents can enjoy each other’s company and engage in conversation.”
The couple purchased 16 acres on West 82nd Street, near the Traders Point area, and got to work.
“Brent is a serial learner,” Frances said. “There’s an educational component too; specifically, the type of grapes we can grow in a cold weather climate. He researched how to make wine that tastes good without adding all the sugar. So we decided to go with sparkling wine. It’s using the natural sugar in the grapes.”
It’s not just the vineyard they are concerned with; the couple looked into best sustainability practices as well.
“We practice regenerative farming. It just means being good stewards of the land you’re farming and it benefits the environment,” Brent said. “Part of this is educating others on the importance of where their food comes from and how it’s grown. Wine is an easy icebreaker to the conversation.”
In addition to the two acres of grapes planted (which will continue to expand), they also have a half-acre of apple trees and another half-acre of raspberry bushes.
Much of the 16 acres is wooded and the couple plan to add walking trails and spots throughout the woods for visitors to enjoy.
The unique property was once an orchard, with greenhouses the couple plan to turn into a future event space.
There is a 1,400 square foot patio for live music and entertainment; a tasting room with a large, 18-foot bar top; indoor seating and two outdoor spaces, in addition to a large grassy area for those who want to picnic in a quieter environment.
A field of wildflowers has been planted, thanks to the couple’s 8-year-old son who loves growing flowers and has his own business - Caleb’s Super Seed World.
As the winery continues to grow, the Kumfers are excited to see how things develop.
They chose the name The Rejoicing Vine from a Bible verse in Isaiah 55, that shares an imagery of hills and mountains bursting into song when we follow God’s calling.
“Faith is very important to us,” Brent said. “We are Christians and host a Bible study and we believe when we do what is right; serving our community, farming the land responsibly, there’s a rejoicing for the work we’ve done.”
As plans progress, the couple hope to offer monthly art and wine events or other educational opportunities. For now, The Rejoicing Vine is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment only the rest of the week.
They celebrated their grand opening late last month with live music, wine tasting and family fun.
“We hope people leave with a stronger relationship with whomever they came with,” Brent said. “We want them to walk away with a sense of awe and curiosity for nature.”
The Rejoicing Vine is at 8440 W. 82nd St., Indianapolis. For more information, visit the website at https://www.rejoicingvine.com.
Visit the website at http://www.superseedworld.com to learn more about young Caleb’s seed business.
