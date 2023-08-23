About 1,300 diners ate nearly two tons of fried fish at the Thorntown Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department fish fry on Saturday.
The dinner is a homecoming of sorts for the town. And it’s also the main source of funds for equipment repair and upgrades and operating costs for the all-volunteer department, Chief Steve Whittinghill said. Whittinghill became chief in April when Mike Martin retired that position after 40 years with the department.
Western Boone football players poured and delivered drinks for diners and helped out in the parking lot, as they do every year. Firefighters, led by Assistant Chief Eddie Smith, a.k.a. Top Chef, prepared the fish earlier in the week and fired up 10 fryers Saturday.
Wives and other volunteers helped serve and sold desserts, and children climbed on fire trucks pulled out of the bays to make room for diners inside of the firehouse.
Diners ate crispy fish while volunteers circulated among the tables, offering more. Extended families filled tables and neighbors caught up with one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.