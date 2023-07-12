The Town of Thorntown has issued a reminder on building permits for its residents.
Thorntown has adopted the Indiana State Building Code, revised in 2020, stating that building permits are required to construct, add onto, alter, remove, demolish or repair a structure. Examples requiring a permit include basement finishes, re-roofing, re-siding, some electrical replacements or upgrades, gas fireplaces, air conditioners, windows, sheds, garages, decks, fences, furnaces, etc.
Prior to construction work beginning, residents must submit all required information about the project, along with the permit application form, in order to ensure a timely review and permit issuance. Some projects may not require a building permit, but may require a zoning permit. Those projects include fences, sheds over a specified square footage and unattached decks less than 30 inches in height. Additional information about permit requirements or to fill out an online building permit form can be found on Thorntown’s Building and Permit and Inspections page at townofthorntown.com/building-permits-and-inspections.
“A permit ensures that proper services are provided to safeguard life, health, general public welfare and property values,” according to a press release from town officials.
The Town Building Department staff will be reviewing permitted construction work and installations to ensure that all projects are done so safely and in accordance with current requirements. With regular inspections during construction any minor problems that could have costly repairs or any safety concerns can be addressed.
To check if a project requires a permit or for additional questions, contact Town Building Department Operator Drew Guenther by calling 765-535-3877 or emailing toa bldginspections@thorntown.in.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
