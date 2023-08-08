Firefighters expect to serve an entire ton of fried codfish in Thorntown from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the fire house, 301 W. Grant St.
The Sugar Creek Thorntown Volunteer Fire Department’s fish fry is one of the town’s biggest annual social events and a homecoming for many. Former and current residents come to visit old friends and neighbors and extended families reunite and fill long tables to eat together and catch up on news.
Others come because they know Assistant Chief Eddie Smith, a.k.a. Top Chef, and the rest of the of the 30 or so volunteers are preparing about 2,000 pounds of fish with Smith’s recipe. Prewashing the fish is the secret to a pleasing texture and mild flavor, organizers say.
The dinner is also a main source of funds for equipment repair and upgrades and operating costs for the all-volunteer department, Chief Steve Whittinghill said. Whittinghill became chief in April when Mike Martin retired that position after 40 years with the department.
Local businesses, citizens and organizations are donating gifts for the return of a raffle this year, Whittinghill said. Tickets will be available during the fish fry. Drawings will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and continue until the prizes are gone, he said.
The menu also includes applesauce, beans, bread, and soft drinks. Hotdogs can be substituted for fish upon request. Desserts will be sold separately, and carryout service is available.
Fire equipment will move into the parking lot so diners may eat in the shade of the bays. Children are welcome to climb onto several of the department’s trucks and other equipment. And turnout gear and tools can be seen in the firehouse.
The fire department is the only place in town large enough to hold most of the townspeople and visitors at once. The cooks will fire up 10 fryers out back, and keep them bubbling throughout the event.
The auxiliary will sell homemade desserts and serve food. Past offerings have included brownies and cookies of all sorts, plus cakes and pies.
The Western Boone High School football team serves guests, helps with parking, especially in grassy areas and for those who need special assistance. And they usually help clean up afterward, but there will be a home game against Sheridan High School at 7 p.m. that night.
Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $15 for adults and $7 for children.
