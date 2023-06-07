The Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Boone EDC), in partnership with Boone County Community Corrections (BCCC), developed the Maximizing Your Potential Course, a soft skills program intended for those who have been involved in the justice system.
The Boone County Commissioners provided a grant of $125,000 to support local second chance employment initiatives like this one, and three cohorts have now completed the course.
In May, three students attended the final class and graduation ceremony of the Maximizing Your Potential course. The five-month course, held monthly at BCCC in Lebanon, focuses on a variety of skills, from financial wellness and mock interviews to mindfulness and strengths finders. The course intends to help students reintegrate into society and equip them with the skill set and confidence to seek out career opportunities.
“Not only do second chance employment initiatives give people an opportunity to reintegrate into society, but they also increase talent attraction within the workforce and help our employers tap into a source of talented workforce that is often overlooked,” Boone EDC Talent Development Manager Sarah Ford said.
Boone County Commissioner Jeff Wolfe added, “The Boone County Commissioners are pleased to fund the Maximizing Your Potential course. We believe programs like this help people get and maintain gainful employment opportunities, which benefits our entire community.”
Any justice-involved individuals interested in participating may reach out directly to BCCC to learn more. The next cohort is scheduled to begin in August.
