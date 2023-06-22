Democratic Tim McElderry recently announced his candidacy for the open Zionsville Town Council seat in District 1. Incumbent Bryan Traylor is not seeking re-election.
“As a long-time resident of Zionsville, I never thought I would run for office,” McElderry said. “In many ways that may make me the perfect candidate for town council. I have been a long-time volunteer, including volunteering in many capacities for ZCS and ZYSA, even after my daughters graduated high school. So, service to our community is a big part of my life. In addition, my leadership and consensus-building skills have been refined over 30 years in corporate America, where things have to get done to stay in business. I believe that many of today’s life-long politicians have lost sight of the importance of delivering for the people.”
McElderry said he is encouraged by the significant change in local government that is imminent.
“We are going to have a new mayor and many new town council members due to the fact that several current members are not seeking re-election,” he said. “This represents a wonderful opportunity to create a local government that serves the needs of everyone in our community, preserving what makes Zionsville a great place to live and work.”
McElderry, 57, is a graduate of Butler University with a degree in public and corporate communications. He began work in the bio-pharmaceutical industry immediately upon graduation and has held many commercial leadership roles. He is currently director of Leadership and Market Access Training at BeiGene, an oncology biotechnology company.
“I have led hundreds of people over the course of my career, and a few years ago senior executives asked me if I would be willing to train my peers,” he said. “I was honored and felt like I could teach other leaders how to inspire their teams, and make the company a better place to work for everyone.”
“I am running for town council to bring transparency and civility back to local politics. I look forward to listening to everyone, not just those that agree with me, and leveraging my business acumen for the benefit of the town that I love. As our town continues to grow and change, we need to have government leaders that are willing to find ways to preserve what is great about Zionsville while allowing change to continue in ways that benefit all of us,” he said.
McElderry has lived in Zionsville for 24 years with his wife Michelle.
They have been married for 32 years and their daughters, both of whom graduated from Zionsville Community High Shool, are now a doctor and a teacher.
“Whatever someone’s political party, a vote for me is a vote for someone who will spend the time to listen and care for your concerns and issues,” McElderry said. “You have my promise that I will do my very best to represent every resident of Zionsville and make you proud to be a part of this community.”
