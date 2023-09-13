Makers, inventors, builders and imaginers of all ages are invited to experience Tinkerfest 2023, a daylong celebration of curiosity and creativity.
This family-friendly makers fair, which is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Indiana State Museum.
Now in its fourth year, Tinkerfest will feature nearly 30 hands-on, interactive activity stations hosted by the museum and Indiana’s maker community — from techno-wizards to tradespeople, engineers to educators, crafters to coders and beyond. Spread throughout the museum, the stations are designed to engage tinkerers of all interests and ability levels.
Visitors can interact with robots and watch live demonstrations of chemistry, physics and weather science. Children can enjoy building mini bots, straw rockets, cardboard cars and other gadgets. Experienced do-it-yourselfers can gain inspiration from demonstrations in 3-D printing, laser-cutting, automotive technology, woodworking and high-tech making. Plus, musicians and artists will encourage visitors to explore new outlets for expression.
Afterwards, visitors can stroll through the museum galleries to view creations that were made by past generations of Hoosier tinkerers.
Tinkerfest is included with museum admission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.