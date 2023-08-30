Parr Richey Frandsen Patterson Kruse LLP is proud to announce that Tony Patterson has been recognized by Best Lawyers as its honoree for personal injury “Lawyer of the Year” in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, which spans most of central Indiana including Indianapolis and the surrounding counties.
This recognition is given to the lawyer receiving the highest overall peer ranking in his or her particular practice area. Only one lawyer in each practice and metropolitan area is honored with this award. Patterson previously received the award in 2020.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the legal profession. In addition to being named “Lawyer of the Year” for 2024, Patterson has been listed in Best Lawyers for the past 15 years for his work in Plaintiff’s Personal Injury Litigation. Parr Richey Frandsen Patterson Kruse LLP has also been listed under Best Law Firms since 2010 with a Tier 1 ranking for its work in representing personal injury victims. The firm represents accident victims throughout Indiana and the Midwest and has two Indiana offices, one in downtown Indianapolis and one in Lebanon.
For more information, visit the website at www.parrinjury.com.
