The Town of Whitestown has created a summer bucket list to encourage families to get out and explore the many amenities the town has to offer.
The items on the summer bucket list include activities to do at the town’s parks, as well as activities to complete at home.
Items on the list include have a picnic in a park, read a book outside, visit the splash pad at Main Street Park, slide across the zipline at Gateway Park, make a sidewalk chalk creation, walk or bike on the Big 4 Trail, fly a kite or throw a frisbee at Anson Acres Park, ride the spinning sphere at Panther Park, swing on a park swing, and enjoy a cold treat.
Participants are encouraged to photograph their adventures and share their photos online using the hashtag #whitestownsummer.
Each participant (age 18 and younger) who completes all 10 items on the bucket list will receive a Whitestown color-changing cup and coupons for a free kid's meal at Chick-fil-A Anson, free breadsticks at HotBox Pizza, a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a free single scoop of ice cream at Fundae's Ice Cream and Sweets.
The contest is open to participants 18 years of age and younger and ends on July 31. Prizes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit the website at whitestown.in.gov/summer.
