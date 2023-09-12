Little League Central Region Complex

The Little League Central Region Complex will be the host site for Movie in the Ballpark on Friday.

 Submitted photo

The Town of Whitestown will host Movie in the Ballpark on Sept. 15 at the Little League Central Region Complex, 7185 S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown.

Pre-movie festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with a visit from the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Bookmobile and an appearance by Rowdie, the always funny and sometimes mischievous mascot of the Indianapolis Indians.

The movie “Angels in the Outfield” will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Complimentary popcorn will be available.

For more information,visit the website at whitestown.in.gov/movie.

