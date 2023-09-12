The Town of Whitestown will host Movie in the Ballpark on Sept. 15 at the Little League Central Region Complex, 7185 S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown.
Pre-movie festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with a visit from the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Bookmobile and an appearance by Rowdie, the always funny and sometimes mischievous mascot of the Indianapolis Indians.
The movie “Angels in the Outfield” will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Complimentary popcorn will be available.
For more information,visit the website at whitestown.in.gov/movie.
