The Town of Whitestown kicks off its summer events with the start of the Summer Concert Series on June 2, followed by the start of the Farmers' Market on June 15.
The Summer Concert Series begins on Friday and runs every Friday night through July 28 (except June 30). The free concerts are held at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music beginning at 7 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and there will be a pop-up park for children to enjoy.
The band schedule is as follows:
- June 2: JAMBOX
- June 9: Karma
- June 16: Big Rosco & The Hammers
- June 23: Fancy Sauce
- July 7: The Indigos
- July 14: Groove Smash
- July 21: Indy Annies
- July 28: My Yellow Rickshaw
- Aug. 4: (makeup date)
Visit the Whitestown Farmers' Market every Thursday from June 15 through Aug. 31 at Main Street Park, 4286 S. Main St., from 5-8 p.m. Shop a variety of locally produced meats, honey, produce, breads and desserts as well as handmade charcuterie boards, signs, and more. Each market will also feature live music and all the park amenities, including the splash pad.
Vendor applications for the 2023 season are due by noon May 31.
