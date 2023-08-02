The Town of Whitestown will host its ninth annual Whitestown Brew Fest from noon to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex.
The event, presented by the Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is open to anyone 21 years old and older and will feature 20+ breweries, wineries and distilleries from all over the state.
It also includes a one-of-a-kind Indiana Homebrewer Competition. Attendees can sample pours and cast a vote for their favorite home brew. The winning home brewer will receive $1,000.
Live music will be provided by Tim Neuman and Hillbilly Rockstarz. There will also be food trucks on site including the Overgrown Pasture, Boozee Bundts, Dogs to Go by Uncle Zo, City BBQ, Grumpy Gringo, and Bearded Burger.
Gates open for VIP entry at noon and general admission entry begins at 1 p.m. Both ticket options include unlimited pours from vendors, along with access to live music and entertainment. Last pour will take place at 4:15 p.m.
Designated drivers get free admission and free non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets are available online or at the gate.
For more information, visit the website at whitestown.in.gov/brew-fest.
