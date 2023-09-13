The Tox Drop Fall Collection is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Zionsville Municipal Services Building, 1075 Parkway Drive, Zionsville.
Accepted items include antifreeze; brake fluid; motor oil; small propane tanks; glues and adhesives; fire extinguishers; fluorescent tube lights/CFL bulbs; oil based paint/thinner/stain; pesticides/herbicides/insecticides; gasoline; household cleaners; aerosols; pool chemicals; thermometers and thermostats; batteries (automobile and rechargeable); tires; and electronics (free, with the exception of a $20 cash fee per unit for all televisions and computer monitors).
Participants must be Boone County residents. Only residential waste will be accepted - no business or industrial waste.
There is a limit of four vehicle or truck tires per household or two tractor tires.
Those dropping items off are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times for the health and safety of the attendees and workers.
Items that will not be accepted include radioactive waste; explosives such as ammunition, fireworks, flares, etc.; alkaline batteries; appliances; and latex paint.
