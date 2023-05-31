Members of Psi Iota Xi, Alpha Lambda Chapter Auxiliary recently made a $1,000 donation to the art and music programs at Trailside Elementary School in Zionsville.
Zionsville Community School Corporation Superintendent Rebecca Coffman and Trailside Principal Jen Raycroft, along with Trailside's art and music teachers, graciously accepted the donation from Rita Evans, auxiliary president, and Ann Baun, auxiliary vice president.
Psi Iota Xi is a national philanthropic organization supporting communities in literature, music art and speech and hearing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.