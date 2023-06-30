Tri Kappa’s ice cream social pleased a crowd at Memorial Park Wednesday, while the Salvation Army had to postpone its Thursday dinner to Saturday due to a severe thunderstorm watch.
The Salvation Army dinner is now scheduled for 5-7 p.m. in the main shelter house at Lebanon Memorial Park.
Tri-Kappa served hot dogs, chili dogs, and homemade sloppy Joes with side dishes, baked goods and ice cream. One price bought all of it, plus a drink.
Neighbors and old friends shared tables to chat and catch up while children played nearby and enjoyed ice cream.
Tri Kappa members made the desserts, including fruit and cream pies, cakes, brownies and cookies of all sorts. They took turns testing their wrists at scooping out vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan ice cream. Others worked the sandwich line and helped diners to their tables or cleaned up. They were a cheerful bunch in hot pink “Tri Kappa” shirts.
Tri Kappa uses proceeds from the social and dinner for philanthropic purposes throughout the year.
The Tri Kappa ice cream social and dinner is part of the Boone County 4th of July festivities.
Here is the remaining daily schedule and where to find events:
July 1
11 a.m. – Pedal parade and kids’ carnival, Memorial Park pool parking lot
5-7 p.m. – Salvation Army of Boone County dinner, Memorial Park shelter house
5 p.m. – Golf cart decorating contest, Memorial Park bandstand
5 p.m. – Talent show, Memorial Park bandstand
6 p.m. – Corn hole tournament, Memorial Park bandstand
July 2
6 p.m. – Praise and worship concert, Memorial Park bandstand
July 3
5 p.m. – Lebanon Educational Foundation Dinner, Memorial Park shelter house
6 p.m. – House decorating and judging along the parade route
8 p.m. – Country Summer concert, Memorial Park bandstand
July 4
1 p.m. – Fourth of July parade
10 p.m. – Fireworks, Lebanon Middle School, rain date is July 7
