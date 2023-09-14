Work will start as early as Monday to install a traffic light at U.S. 52 and County Road 300 North.
A left turn lane will be added to the southbound lane of U.S. 52 onto C.R. 300 N. The turn lane and temporary signal will be intended to accommodate construction traffic expected while the $3.7 billion Eli Lilly and Co. pharmaceutical complex is built on both sides of Witt Road north of C.R. 300 N.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the left lane of southbound U.S. 52 as early as Monday, weather permitting. Work is expected to be complete by year’s end.
Area residents have long complained about the lack of a southbound, left turn lane from U.S. 52 to C.R. 300 N., where accidents frequently occur. Some have proven fatal. Only one to two vehicles can wait in the median crossover there, while others must stop on U.S. 52 to await their turn.
INDOT will also install turn lanes from Ind. 47 onto Witt Road but has not announced a timeline.
City leaders have said the state also plans to install a temporary light at C.R. 300 N. and Ind. 39 but did not have a timeline.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is paying a private contractor to rebuild and improve:
- (County Road 150 West) from C.R. 450 N. to Ind. 47;
- C.R. 450 N. from Witt Road to Ind. 39;
- C.R. 375 N. from Witt Road to Ind. 39; and
- A new bypass road from C.R. 300 N. to C.R. 450 N.
The IEDC is developing about 10,000 acres on Lebanon’s northwest side as the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, a hard-tech business park.
INDOT announced this month that it will build a new access point to Interstate 65 from Witt Road north of C.R. 300 N., move the intersection of U.S. 52 and I-65, and reroute U.S. 52 south of the new interchange. Work is expected to begin in spring of 2025.
The new diverging diamond interchange, over I-65 and north of C.R. 300 N., will feature traffic lights and two bridges like the remodeled interchange at I-65 and Ind. 267 does.
The CSX Railroad is also expected to improve and repair railroad crossings throughout the county later this month, closing them for a day or two at a time while work is performed.
