Sheridan Community Schools (SCS) recently announced that United Animal Health will be a major sponsor for the Field House building expansion that is set to be completed in January 2024.
The collaboration is “rooted in a vision to enhance the educational experiences of students, as well as to provide a state-of-the-art facility for the wider community,” according to a press release from SCS.
The Field House will give SCS the ability to use the multi-purpose facility to host various events such as athletics, physical education classes, community activities and extra-curricular programs.
United Animal Health has a history of innovation and a dedication to improving animals’ health and nutrition. The company was founded in 1956 and played a pivotal role in shaping animal agriculture. United Animal Health has focused its work on research, development and manufacturing animal nutrition products, causing it to become a trusted partner for livestock producers around the world.
“We believe in supporting the communities where we work,” Doug Webel, president and CEO of United Animal Health, said. “Supporting agriculture and small towns is an important part of our culture. We decided as a company to maintain our offices in Sheridan rather than move to a larger metro area. By sponsoring the Sheridan Community Schools Field House, our company is reaffirming its commitment to investing in communities where we operate.”
Superintendent of Sheridan Community Schools Dr. Dave Mundy expressed his gratitude for the sponsorship from United Animal Health.
“We are thrilled to have United Animal Health as the major sponsor for our Field House project,” Mundy said. “Their commitment to education, community, and the well-being of students aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership will have a lasting impact on our students and community for generations to come.”
